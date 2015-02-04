By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. risk panel said on
Wednesday it was adopting reforms to shed more transparency on
its process for deciding which large financial firms should be
designated for additional oversight because they pose systemic
market risks.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council said three reforms
designed to help both companies and the general public
understand the process would go into effect immediately. The
panel added it may consider additional changes down the road.
The FSOC is a panel of regulators chaired by U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew and is tasked with policing the market for
emerging risks. It has the power to designate large financial
firms as systemic, a tag that carries tougher capital rules and
oversight by the Federal Reserve.
The FSOC first pledged it would improve transparency in the
process last month, when staff launched a number of proposals at
a public meeting of the council.
The FSOC's proposals came in the wake of criticism from the
financial industry and the U.S. Congress accusing the FSOC of
being too shrouded in secrecy.
The FSOC said on Wednesday that under its new reforms,
companies will get more advanced notice on when they are being
considered for designation so they can provide regulators with
more input.
Companies will also get a greater opportunity to weigh in
when the FSOC conducts its annual review into whether a
company's designation should remain in place.
In addition, the FSOC pledged to provide the general public
more details about how the designation process works.
"The changes adopted today represent an important step for
the Council that will increase the transparency of our
designations process and strengthen the Council overall," Lew
said.
Since the FSOC was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, it
has designated American International Group, Prudential
Financial, GE Capital and Metlife.
Metlife is currently challenging the FSOC's decision in a
federal court.
