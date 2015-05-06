By Michael Flaherty
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 6 The chairman of the Senate
Banking Committee is pushing ahead with a bill to ease rules
across sections of the financial industry after the first round
of efforts to work with his Democratic counterpart failed.
Alabama Republican Richard Shelby is crafting a regulatory
relief bill that aims to give small U.S. banks more breathing
room to operate by exempting them from certain federal
regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.
The bill could also seek to ease regulations on regional
banks such as Comerica Inc and insurers such as Allstate
Corp and curb the authority of the Federal Reserve.
Some of the financial regulations targeted by Shelby were
put in place as part of the 2010 Wall Street reform act known as
Dodd-Frank.
Shelby wants one comprehensive bill to bring to the Senate
floor, but the committee's top Democrat, Sherrod Brown of Ohio,
is resisting, according to people familiar with the matter,
preferring a more targeted approach.
The Shelby camp held more than 30 meetings and calls on
issues related to the bill with Brown's staff, according to a
Republican aide who did not want to be identified.
"We have not met in two weeks because our previous meetings
over the past month have been unproductive and we have begun the
process of drafting," the Republican aide said an email to
Reuters.
The split means Shelby can limit the bill's scope to get
Brown's support or seek out more moderate Democrats. Shelby can
also forego bipartisan support, and widen the bill's reach,
knowing it will be well received by the financial industry but
fail to get the kind of votes needed to push it forward.
Republicans control 54 votes in the Senate, short of the 60
needed to overcome procedural hurdles.
A mark-up is scheduled on May 14, meaning Shelby will have
to send a draft of the bill to Brown soon, if they hold to the
date.
Brown has said he wants a bill that would help small lenders
but not trickle up to larger banks.
"Democrats are ready, willing, and able to provide
regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions," Brown
said in a statement. Shelby declined to comment.
Committee hearings since February showed other targets of
the bill could include limiting the Federal Reserve's emergency
lending abilities, changing the election process of the New York
Fed President, and raising certain thresholds for bank
regulations.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)