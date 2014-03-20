WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. banks generally have big enough capital buffers to withstand a drastic economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday, announcing that 29 out of 30 major banks met the minimum hurdle in its annual health check.

All of the biggest banks, which include U.S. units of foreign banks, except for Zions Bancorp, stayed above the 5 percent requirement for top-tier capital in the latest round of stress tests. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Leslie Adler)