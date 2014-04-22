WASHINGTON, April 22 The U.S. consumer financial
watchdog warned on Tuesday that some student loan borrowers
could be thrown into default if relatives who co-signed their
loans die or declare bankruptcy.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a new
report published on its website that many private student
lenders stipulate that the balance of a loan will come due if a
parent, grandparent or other co-signer becomes unable to share
responsibility for the loan.
This means the borrower may be automatically put into
default, even if he or she has been making payments on time up
to that point, the bureau said.
"Borrowers need to be aware that these defaults can
seriously impair their credit profile, making it harder to buy a
home, start a small business and otherwise contribute to the
economy," said Rohit Chopra, the bureau's student loans
ombudsman.
He said the report was based on complaints submitted by
borrowers, and regulators do not know how common automatic
defaults are in the broader private student loan market.
Richart Hunt, chief executive of the Consumer Bankers
Association, said in an emailed statement that his group had not
heard of lenders placing borrowers into default when their
co-signer died or declared bankruptcy and thought it was likely
a rare occurrence.
Tuesday's report is the latest in a series of incremental
efforts by the consumer bureau, which was created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank law, to shine a light on potential pitfalls in the
private student loan market.
The bureau has declared its intention to supervise the
biggest student loan servicers. It also has highlighted
differences between private loans and more carefully regulated
government-backed student loans.
Federal loans almost never require another person to sign
on, Chopra said. In contrast, more than 90 percent of private
loans in 2011 were co-signed by parents, grandparents or others.
While regulators do not know how common automatic defaults
are, Chopra said, the bureau heard about the problem from
borrowers at various stages of paying back their loans.
Borrowers should check with their lenders to see if they can
release their co-signers from responsibility, the report said.
Many creditors say they allow this, but borrowers still have
found it difficult to get parents or grandparents released,
Chopra said.
The report said lenders should review their own policies as
well. Placing responsible borrowers into default could cause
creditors to lose out on income from interest paid on the loans,
or it could damage their reputations, the bureau said.
"It seems that private student lenders and servicers may not
always be acting in their own self-interest by accelerating
balances and placing loans in default," the report said.
The report also suggested lenders allow borrowers to find a
new co-signer in times of turmoil, or give them time to apply
for a new loan or refinance the old one.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)