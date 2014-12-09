(Adds Fischer comments, Brown statement)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Tuesday proposed requiring eight of the largest U.S. banks to
hold an extra capital cushion, and said the firms will need more
equity if they rely on risky types of debt.
Most of the banks, which include Citigroup and Goldman
Sachs, would be held to higher capital requirements than
under a similar rule by global regulators, officials said.
Regulators want U.S. banks whose failure could threaten
markets to fund themselves more through shareholder equity and
less by borrowing. Officials also want to discourage banks from
relying on funding methods they believe are risky.
"Reliance on short-term wholesale funding can leave a firm
vulnerable to creditor runs that force the firm to rapidly
liquidate its own positions or call in short-term loans to
clients," Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said.
Fed officials estimated the banks would face a surcharge of
between 1 and 4.5 percent of risk-weighted assets.
Most of the banks have enough equity to meet the
requirements. Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said during
Tuesday's meeting that JPMorgan Chase & Co would need
more than $20 billion of additional capital to comply.
JPMorgan spokesman Andrew Gray said in a statement, "While
we're still reviewing the Fed's proposal, we are well
capitalized and intend to meet their requirements and time
frames while continuing to deliver strong returns for our
shareholders."
The requirements are called for in the global Basel III
agreement designed to make banks safer after the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
The global rules called for surcharges between 1 and 3.5
percent for the biggest banks. Charges vary depending on banks'
size, complexity and other risk factors.
Under the Fed's proposal, which would take effect in 2016,
U.S. banks would calculate cushions using both the Basel method
and a separate score that weighs short-term wholesale funding.
They would have to meet whichever charge is higher.
The Fed estimated U.S. banks' surcharges will be about 1.8
times the Basel requirement. Investment banks, such as Morgan
Stanley, that use wholesale funding likely need the
biggest buffers.
Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, said he found it
encouraging that the U.S. is leading global safety-and-soundness
standards.
Banks, however, said the plan could disadvantage them.
"Today's proposal could affect the American financial
industry's ability to remain competitive in international
markets," said Richard Foster of the Financial Services
Roundtable.
Switzerland and Sweden have also imposed surcharges higher
than Basel required.
