WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The top U.S. derivatives regulator said on Tuesday his agency will convene a public meeting on Sept. 17 to consider proposed rules that will determine how much money, or margin, buyers and sellers must set aside when trading riskier, uncleared swaps.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Timothy Massad announced the meeting date at a hearing before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. The meeting will come just a few weeks after the country's top banking regulators released their own proposal for new rules requiring margin for uncleared swaps. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)