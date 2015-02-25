(Adds Hill speech, paragraphs 10, 11)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Feb 25 European Union and U.S.
negotiators are struggling to move past some stumbling blocks in
talks over mutually acceptable rules for derivatives clearing
houses, two people familiar with the talks said.
Negotiators hope to reach a deal by June 15, when new
capital requirements kick in for European banks that would make
it prohibitively expensive for them to do business with U.S.
clearing houses.
Clearing houses stand between buyers and sellers to reduce
risk in the $690 trillion derivatives market, which was central
to the financial crisis.
EU and U.S. negotiators want to reach an agreement that
would allow clearing houses to follow their home regulator's
rules, instead of having to comply with two sets of rules.
One sticking point is Europe's refusal to approve U.S.
clearing houses. The EU believes U.S. margin rules are too weak,
the two people said. Margin rules cover how much cash clients
must put up to purchase derivatives.
EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill on Wednesday met
Tim Massad, head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, his counterpart in the negotiations, and will also
see other regulators and industry participants.
Some in the market had expected that the two officials, both
new to their jobs, could craft a quick end to the conflict. But
a deal is still some time away, the two people said.
"We really need a solution ... if we don't address this,
you've got a big problem with U.S. clearing houses doing
business in Europe while meeting prudential standards that are
far less strict," one of the people said.
An EU official said there had been progress, but that staff
would "continue to be in touch" to sort out remaining issues. A
CFTC spokesman said the two sides were working on the issue
"with the hopes of coming to agreement soon".
Such transatlantic spats over regulating banks and markets
could be avoided under a treaty-based system of cooperation,
Hill said in a speech later in the day.
The dispute about clearing is being followed by the four
large clearing houses: LCH Clearnet, owned by the London Stock
Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange, Deutsche
Boerse's Eurex and futures exchange CME.
European clearing house margin rules require clients trading
futures, a type of derivative, to put up enough cash to cover
losses for two days, the sources said. In the United States, it
is only one day.
Europe is also concerned that these safety buffers in the
United States do not account for economic downswings, the people
said. This could mean clients would have to put up even more
margin if there was a sudden deterioration in the market.
As negotiations drag on, it was unclear whether a deal will
be reached by June 15. The deadline to comply with capital
requirements has been delayed twice.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
David Gregorio)