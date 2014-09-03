Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp board of directors voted on Wednesday to propose margin requirements for swaps trades that are conducted outside central clearing houses.
The rules were first proposed in 2011 but were not finalized while international regulators considered similar rules. The Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also decided on Wednesday to re-issue the proposed rules for public comment. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
DUBAI, March 19 The ruler of the emirate of Dubai on Sunday appointed Abdulla al-Habbai as chairman of Dubai Holding, the ruler's investment vehicle and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, the Dubai Media Office said on its Twitter account.
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago