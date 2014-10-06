WASHINGTON Oct 6 President Barack Obama urged U.S. financial regulators on Monday to consider tailoring standards for the "size and complexity" of different financial institutions, according to a statement by the White House about a closed-door meeting to discuss Wall Street reforms.

Obama's meeting came just a few hours before the regulators are slated to convene an open session of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel that polices for systemic risks and has the power to impose additional rules on large non-bank firms, such as insurers.

Insurers, asset managers and other firms have pushed back against more regulation, saying they fear they will be subjected to the same rules as banks.

