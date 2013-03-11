NEW YORK, March 11 Rating agency Standard &
Poor's has hired two more people to its global risk management
team, part of the company's continuing efforts to improve the
quality of its ratings after the financial crisis.
Demetrios Lefakis is now the company's chief quality officer
and Michael Walloga is managing director of model validation,
according to a note signed by Chief Risk Officer Don Howard.
Both have already taken up their positions.
The model validation position is new.
Lefakis will oversee the way S&P uses methodologies,
processes, criteria and policies. He will also help make sure
that the company's ratings reflect changing market trends and
risks, the note said.
Walloga will be responsible for the rating agency's model
validation globally and identifying and managing model risk.
The major rating agencies were harshly criticized after the
mortgage meltdown for their ratings of complex housing-related
securities, with lawmakers pointing the finger at inflated
ratings as one cause for the crisis.
More recently, the U.S. government filed suit against S&P,
saying it committed fraud in its pursuit of lucrative market
share during the run-up to the crisis.
But legal experts say the government's case may have
significant flaws.