April 29 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit down 30.9 percent y/y at 267.8 million yuan ($42.83 million)

* Says expects H1 net profit down 30-50 percent y/y at 380-530 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vap88v; link.reuters.com/cep88v

($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan)