BERLIN, Sept 9 Europe should press ahead with the introduction of a tax on financial transactions despite the absence of a broader international consensus on the issue, the German and French finance ministers said in a letter sent to the European Commission on Friday.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and his French counterpart Francois Baroin said in the letter seen by Reuters that they "strongly believe that the implementation of a financial transaction tax at the European level would be a crucial step on the path to reaching a global consensus in a way that does not affect European competitiveness."

The letter said that finalising how to allocate funds raised by such a tax should not be a precondition for agreement to pursue it. It urged that the tax be put in place "internationally or within the European Union".

Schaeuble has said he personally favours pressing ahead with it within the 17-nation euro zone, but the letter made no mention of that possibility.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)