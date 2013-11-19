MUMBAI Nov 19 Embattled Indian trading platform
provider Financial Technologies (India) Ltd is selling
its Singapore Mercantile Exchange (SMX) unit to Intercontinental
Exchange Group Inc for $150 million.
Analysts had expected Financial Tech would shed some of its
ownerships in exchanges to protect its core trading platforms
business as the company faces regulatory scrutiny that has sent
its shares down more than 80 percent this year.
It will use the proceeds to repay foreign currency loans,
the company said in a statement.
"SMX didn't add anything to their bottom-line," said Ashish
Chopra, an analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.
"If, in a couple of years, their losses hadn't come down
they would have contemplated selling it, but it's come before
that scheduled period of time simply because of what's happening
on the domestic front with all the regulatory scrutiny," Chopra
said.
Financial Tech has come under investigation by Indian
regulators and police over suspected violations of rules on
contract durations at the National Spot Exchange (NSEL), a
commodities exchange it owns.
Although SMX was considered by analysts to be the most
promising of the global bourses partly or wholly owned by
Financial Technologies, it has attracted limited volumes since
starting operations in 2010.
Financial Technologies does not provide a breakdown of
earnings for its units.
SMX, which trades mainly precious metals and base metals,
had an annual turnover of $71 billion and average daily volumes
of over 8,200 contracts, according to its website, well below
volumes in Financial Tech's domestic exchanges.
For Atlanta-based ICE, the purchase of SMX marks its latest
deal after last week completing the acquisition of NYSE
Euronext, which also gives it control of Liffe, Europe's No.2
derivatives market.
Financial Tech shares rose 3 percent as of 0524 GMT, adding
to a 20 percent gain on Monday and outperforming a 0.2 percent
gain in the broader NSE index.