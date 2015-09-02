WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei media group
won U.S. antitrust approval for its $1.3 billion purchase of the
Financial Times from Britain's Pearson PLC, the Federal
Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The transaction was on the list of deals that the FTC and
Justice Department granted "early termination," essentially
quick antitrust approval.
Nikkei's purchase of the Financial Times marks the
culmination of decades of attempts to break into mainstream
English-language media.
Nikkei, whose flagship newspaper enjoys a must-read
reputation for financial news in Japan, previously had a
years-long alliance with Wall Street Journal publisher Dow
Jones, which ended in the last decade.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)