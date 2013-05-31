* Proposed levy could hinder borrower access to primary markets

* Tax to have cascading effect, greater cumulative impact

* Bankers see fruits of lobbying efforts

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - Highlighting the threat to trading liquidity and the risk of dislocation from the financial transactions tax (FTT) is starting to pay off for European banks who are now expanding their strategy to warn of the dangers to the primary market.

On Thursday, European officials told Reuters they are discussing the possibility of a sweeping revision of the FTT which would result in a smaller charge being applied at first to shares, with a full roll-out only over many years - a redesign that could cut the levy's revenue to one tenth of its original target.

So far, eleven eurozone countries have signed up to the tax, and more are expected to follow, raising fears that acceptance of the measures could have a detrimental effect on secondary market liquidity.

Opponents of the FTT argue its effects could be more widespread.

"The financial transaction tax would be detrimental to the government and other repo markets and could also impact the primary market in an indirect way," said Simon McGeary, head of the new products group at Citigroup.

"The tax as proposed would be likely to reduce secondary market liquidity and as a result could impact investors' overall appetite for bonds."

The most recent proposals suggest a levy on each transaction of around 10bp, while derivatives would be hit for 1bp.

This means that on a EUR1bn bond transaction banks would have to pay EUR1m of taxes, and on a derivative trade would have to cough up EUR100,000.

Bankers say that the taxes will be higher than the profit they make on an average trade.

According to research from Citi, the proposed tax would cause a cascading effect, with the actual tax rate far greater than the headline numbers imply.

"If you have more than one bank involved in a trade then the tax could be 50bp or more," said Hans Lorenzen, global head of credit markets strategy at Citi.

The prospect of such a levy is likely to lead to a reduction in volumes and profits that could not have come at a worse time for the banks.

Since the financial crisis began, European banks have been struggling through years of poor returns due to the sovereign debt problems, tougher regulations, and aggressive shrinking of loans.

WAIT AND SEE

For now, many warn that the prospect of raising as much as EUR35bn a year from the FTT is still a strong incentive for government officials to push for its approval.

"We're certainly concerned about how the FTT will play out. For now, I'm still in the camp that believes this is too absurd to be possible but we may end up with a watered down version which will still play havoc with the market," said a London-based DCM banker.

The key argument bankers are now focusing on is that the FTT would reduce financial stability, increase funding costs for government and corporate issuers, and prompt banks to take action to avoid having to pay it.

"If the Commission's proposal were implemented then we'd expect to see many corporates establishing finance subsidiaries outside of the FTT zone and would advise investors to exit short-dated maturities that won't be held to maturity," said Lorenzen.

Investors, however, say for now they are unwilling to act until there is more clarity on how the tax will be implemented.

"The financial transactions tax appears punitive to banks and we are awaiting further proposals from the regulators before assessing the potential consequences," said Ross Pamphilon, Co-CIO at ECM Asset Management. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)