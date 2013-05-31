* Proposed levy could hinder borrower access to primary
markets
* Tax to have cascading effect, greater cumulative impact
* Bankers see fruits of lobbying efforts
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - Highlighting the threat to trading
liquidity and the risk of dislocation from the financial
transactions tax (FTT) is starting to pay off for European banks
who are now expanding their strategy to warn of the dangers to
the primary market.
On Thursday, European officials told Reuters they are
discussing the possibility of a sweeping revision of the FTT
which would result in a smaller charge being applied at first to
shares, with a full roll-out only over many years - a redesign
that could cut the levy's revenue to one tenth of its original
target.
So far, eleven eurozone countries have signed up to the tax,
and more are expected to follow, raising fears that acceptance
of the measures could have a detrimental effect on secondary
market liquidity.
Opponents of the FTT argue its effects could be more
widespread.
"The financial transaction tax would be detrimental to the
government and other repo markets and could also impact the
primary market in an indirect way," said Simon McGeary, head of
the new products group at Citigroup.
"The tax as proposed would be likely to reduce secondary
market liquidity and as a result could impact investors' overall
appetite for bonds."
The most recent proposals suggest a levy on each transaction
of around 10bp, while derivatives would be hit for 1bp.
This means that on a EUR1bn bond transaction banks would
have to pay EUR1m of taxes, and on a derivative trade would have
to cough up EUR100,000.
Bankers say that the taxes will be higher than the profit
they make on an average trade.
According to research from Citi, the proposed tax would
cause a cascading effect, with the actual tax rate far greater
than the headline numbers imply.
"If you have more than one bank involved in a trade then the
tax could be 50bp or more," said Hans Lorenzen, global head of
credit markets strategy at Citi.
The prospect of such a levy is likely to lead to a reduction
in volumes and profits that could not have come at a worse time
for the banks.
Since the financial crisis began, European banks have been
struggling through years of poor returns due to the sovereign
debt problems, tougher regulations, and aggressive shrinking of
loans.
WAIT AND SEE
For now, many warn that the prospect of raising as much as
EUR35bn a year from the FTT is still a strong incentive for
government officials to push for its approval.
"We're certainly concerned about how the FTT will play out.
For now, I'm still in the camp that believes this is too absurd
to be possible but we may end up with a watered down version
which will still play havoc with the market," said a
London-based DCM banker.
The key argument bankers are now focusing on is that the FTT
would reduce financial stability, increase funding costs for
government and corporate issuers, and prompt banks to take
action to avoid having to pay it.
"If the Commission's proposal were implemented then we'd
expect to see many corporates establishing finance subsidiaries
outside of the FTT zone and would advise investors to exit
short-dated maturities that won't be held to maturity," said
Lorenzen.
Investors, however, say for now they are unwilling to act
until there is more clarity on how the tax will be implemented.
"The financial transactions tax appears punitive to banks
and we are awaiting further proposals from the regulators before
assessing the potential consequences," said Ross Pamphilon,
Co-CIO at ECM Asset Management.
