Oct. 13 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - International travelers
would have to file reports when carrying prepaid access cards
and devices loaded with large amounts of money in or out of the
United States, under a U.S. Treasury proposal made under
pressure from Congress.
The rule, unveiled on Wednesday, is not expected to have a
substantial impact on ordinary travelers, many of whom use
debit or credit cards when overseas, but there are questions
about how it can be enforced.
The rule represents an effort to get ahead of what law
enforcement officials and others fear could be significant new
digital tactics in international money laundering by drug
dealers, militant groups and others.
"The proposal is intended to address certain devices that
can be used as a substitute for currency, as they provide
access to funds by any bearer of the device. This product
attribute ... may enable the anonymous transfer or concealed
transport of illicit funds across the U.S. border," the
Treasury department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or
FinCEN, said in issuing the proposed rule.
Travelers crossing U.S. borders only file a Treasury report
if they are carrying more than $10,000 in cash or travelers
checks.
The proposal would add prepaid devices -- such as prepaid
cards, gift cards, and potentially cell phones -- to the list
of "monetary instruments" whose value must be aggregated. When
the total exceeds $10,000, the traveler would have to file a
Currency and Monetary Instrument Report (CMIR) under the Bank
Secrecy Act, a U.S. law aimed at combating money laundering and
tax evasion.
Credit cards and debit cards, which are considered more
visible to law enforcement, are exempt from the rule.
Authorities have been unable to estimate how extensively
prepaid access devices are used for money smuggling. The
Government Accountability Office last year said, "The nature
and extent of the use of stored value for cross-border currency
smuggling and other illegal activities remains unknown, but
federal law enforcement agencies are concerned about its use."
A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official, who spoke
on condition of anonymity, said he has seen examples of drug
traffickers loading funds onto prepaid cards in the United
States and withdrawing the funds in Colombia, or buying gift
cards in bulk and shipping them overseas where they can be sold
for "clean" money. However, he said such documented instances
were rare.
Treasury has been under pressure to make prepaid devices
subject to reporting requirements. Three members of the Senate
Caucus on International Narcotics Control, Dianne Feinstein of
California, Charles Grassley of Iowa Island and Sheldon
Whitehouse of Rhode Island, demanded such a move in a sharply
worded letter sent in March to Treasury Secretary Tim
Geithner.
FinCEN has struggled with drafting regulations to bring the
prepaid access industry into the anti-money laundering (AML)
fold, as required by 2009 legislation. In July, it issued a
long-overdue rule forcing providers and retailers of prepaid
access to enact anti money-laundering programs.
ENFORCEMENT
It is unclear how U.S. Customs and Border Protection would
enforce the new reporting requirement since technology capable
of "reading" all prepaid access devices to determine how much
money is on them does not yet exist, said a former Treasury and
Justice Department official, also speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Others have said the rule is a wasted effort, since
industry-imposed limits on the amount of cash that can be
"loaded" onto prepaid devices and withdrawn overseas make
widespread abuses by drug traffickers and others unlikely.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf in St. Louis, Missouri. Editing by
Randall Mikkelsen. Brett.wolf@thomsonreuters.com)
