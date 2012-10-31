LONDON Oct 31 Hong Kong was named the world's
top financial centre for the second year running by the World
Economic Forum (WEF), thanks to the strength of its business
environment, infrastructure and a favourable tax regime.
The WEF's annual Financial Development Report considered a
wide range of factors and underscored the rise of Asian trading
centres and the influence of China as the world's second-largest
economy.
Rival surveys based purely on the total value of
transactions typically put New York or London in top place.
However, stalling capital markets, sputtering economic
growth and waning trust in financial organisations served to
ensure that the top six positions remained unchanged from 2011,
the WEF said.
"Macroeconomic uncertainty as well as concerns related to
regulation, contributes to inhibiting the financial industry
from funding much-needed growth," said Giancarlo Bruno, senior
director at the WEF, which hosts an annual meeting of political
and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland.
Though the report noted "pockets of improvement" across some
banking-related indicators, it said that these signified "only a
small step in what will be a long road to recovery".
The United States, Britain, Singapore, Australia and Canada
followed Hong Kong in the 2012 rankings.
The report looked at legal and regulatory factors, business
environment, financial stability, banking and non-banking
services, markets and access to them.
"Despite these strengths, Hong Kong has a relatively
underdeveloped bond market and its financial sector has yet to
be fully liberalised," the report said.
Japan, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden made up the
remainder of the top 10 financial centres.
The report said that policymakers face a "monumental" task
to restore confidence in markets as waning trust in the overall
system holds back investment.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)