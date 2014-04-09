BRIEF-Investis Holding FY EBIT up at CHF 76.4 mln
* FY increased its operating profit (EBIT) by 27% to 76.4 million Swiss (py: 60.2 million Swiss francs)
April 9 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA publishes guidance on pension reforms
* Today published guidance for firms following changes to pension legislation, announced in budget 2014
* Guidance provides clarity on FCA's expectations of firms during interim period
* In light of budget announcements, firms will need to make changes to their operational processes and procedures
* Some firms asked for clarification of its expectations during period until April 2015, which guidance provides
* FY strong increase of income from rental activities (+36.5 pct)
* Promoters, directors,KMPs of co not entered into agreement for compensation or profit sharing for dealings in securities during Jan 04,2014-Jan04,2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2mT6jWn) Further company coverage: