Sept 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Credit Suisse and other financial institutions for their handling of problem mortgage loans, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper cited public disclosures and people familiar with the matter as saying the SEC was examining whether banks misled shareholders about the number of loans they might be forced to buy back because of early defaults.

The report said the SEC was also examining if the banks had set aside sufficient reserves to fund those purchases or handle related litigation.

According to the article, the regulator was also looking into whether banks sold investors securities backed by mortgages they knew fell short of underwriting standards.

It said the SEC was also looking into whether some banks reached settlements with originators over problem loans but failed either to disclose the pacts or replace the bad loans as required by contract. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)