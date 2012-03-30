* Swaps pushout rule takes effect July 16, 2013
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. banking regulators
said on Friday that the controversial rule requiring banks to
spin off some of their swap trading into affiliates will not
take effect until July 16, 2013.
The rule was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law and seeks to create distance between the part of a
bank that receives government backstops such as deposit
insurance and the part that engages in more risky activity.
The so-called Lincoln provision was tucked into the law by
then-Senator Blanche Lincoln and was widely opposed by the
financial industry and even some fellow Democrats.
It "pushes out" what is seen as some of the riskiest swap
trading, including uncleared credit-default swaps and energy and
metal swaps, among others.
It provides exemptions for U.S. banks from spinning off
certain traditional bank derivatives activities, such as hedging
and trades in interest-rate swaps.
U.S. banks have blasted the measure, arguing it will simply
shift risk across the financial system and limit the ability of
banks to hedge risk by forcing them to conduct derivatives
trades through multiple affiliates.
Foreign banks that enjoy access to the Fed's discount window
would not be eligible for the exemptions and have also
criticized the rule.
The rule was slated to go into effect in 2013.
The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
and the Comptroller of the Currency issued the guidance to
clarify confusing language in the law that led some market
participants to fear the provision would kick in this year.
CONGRESSIONAL FIX?
A bill to change the scope of the rule passed the House
financial Services Committee last month with bipartisan support.
The bill would broaden the spinoff exemption to include even
more types of swaps trading that could stay in-house.
It would also put U.S. and foreign banks on equal footing by
permitting the U.S. operations of foreign institutions to keep
the same derivatives inside the bank as allowed in U.S.
institutions.
Despite its broad bipartisan support, the measure has an
uncertain future in the Democratically controlled Senate.
