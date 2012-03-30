Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. banking regulators said on Friday that the controversial rule requiring banks to spin off some of their swap trading into affiliates will not take effect until July 16, 2013.
The rule was mandated by the 2010 Dodd Frank Wall Street reform law. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. telecommunications regulator said on Friday it was closing inquiries into sponsored data programs and TV services offered by AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp, T-Mobile USA Inc without taking any action.