March 30 The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Britain's accounting watchdog, appointed Jennifer Walmsley as director of investor engagement.

Walmsley, who will take her new position in June, joins from Hermes Investment Management Ltd, where she was director of engagement.

Walmsley has global financial markets experience, particularly in engagement with global companies and regulators on strategic, financial, social, environmental and governance issues, the council said on Monday.

FRC said the appointment will facilitate its outreach among investors and develop policies to support its mission to foster investment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)