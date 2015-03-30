March 30 The Financial Reporting Council (FRC),
Britain's accounting watchdog, appointed Jennifer Walmsley as
director of investor engagement.
Walmsley, who will take her new position in June, joins from
Hermes Investment Management Ltd, where she was director of
engagement.
Walmsley has global financial markets experience,
particularly in engagement with global companies and regulators
on strategic, financial, social, environmental and governance
issues, the council said on Monday.
FRC said the appointment will facilitate its outreach among
investors and develop policies to support its mission to foster
investment.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)