NEW YORK Nov 18 Compensation for traders and
fund managers at asset management firms are expected to fall 5
percent in 2015 from year-ago levels as recent market volatility
has hurt investment returns as well as the salaries and bonuses
linked to them, a report released on Wednesday showed.
"This would represent a dramatic shift for an industry that
had, until recently, experienced strong asset growth and a
steady demand for talent," research firms Greenwich Associates
and Johnson Associates said in a joint statement.
In 2014, bonuses at asset managers or "buy-side" firms, were
flat to a tad higher than levels the year before, which missed
expectations for a 5 percent to 10 percent increase.
The average compensation for stock fund managers last year
was about $690,000, with 65 percent in the form of bonus and the
rest in salary. This was flat from 2013 levels, the firms said.
Their bond counterparts, meanwhile, earned 27 percent less
in 2014 at $504,000 with 60 percent from bonuses. Their
compensation has "held firm" annually at levels not seen since
2005, the research firms said.
Buy-side traders took home less than fund managers, but saw
annual increases in 2014, according to the study.
Bond traders' average compensation rose to $325,000 with
slightly more than half their pay from bonuses, while head stock
traders' compensation grew from 2011 to 2014, without citing a
specific figure, the report said.
Fund managers and buy-side traders might face further
declines in compensation in 2016.
"As performance lags and asset growth slows, we do not
expect firms to alter compensation structures to deliver
increases or even maintain current levels," Francine McKenzie, a
managing director at Johnson Associates, said in a statement.
While traditional asset management firms are expected to
struggle as markets turn more volatile in a slow-growing global
economy, the research firms said hedge funds may benefit from
investors seeking higher returns, which should help buttress
compensation for hedge fund professionals in 2016.
