(Adds detail, background)
LONDON Jan 25 David Einhorn, the
high-profile American hedge fund manager who foresaw major
problems at Lehman Brothers before the Wall Street bank
collapsed, got a 3.6 million pound ($5.6 million) fine in
Britain on Wednesday for trading on inside information.
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) fined Einhorn
and his Greenlight Capital Inc firm a total of 7.2 million
pounds for market abuse in relation to an anticipated equity
fundraising by Punch Taverns Plc in June 2009.
Einhorn himself got a 3.64 million pound fine, while the
Greenlight Capital company was fined 3.65 million pounds.
The FSA said that on June 9, 2009, Einhorn was a party to a
telephone conference in which it was disclosed to him by a
corporate broker acting on behalf of pubs group Punch Taverns
that Punch was at an advanced stage of the process towards a
significant equity fundraising.
A matter of minutes after the telephone conversation had
concluded and on the basis of that inside information, Einhorn
gave instructions to sell all of Greenlight's holding in Punch.
At the time these instructions were given Greenlight held
13.3 percent of Punch's issued equity, and over the next four
days Greenlight sold 11,656,000 Punch shares, thereby reducing
its holding in Punch from 13.3 percent to 8.89 percent.
($1 = 0.6416 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)