* Moody's cuts ING, ABN, Rabobank, LeasePlan by 2 notches
* SNS Bank downgraded by one notch
* ING still on negative outlook, others now stable
June 15 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday
it had downgraded five Dutch banks, four of them by two notches,
and warned a Greek exit of the euro would see further cuts,
kicking off a long-awaited round of downgrades for major
European institutions.
Moody's set a stable outlook to the ratings for four of the
groups but kept a negative outlook for ING Bank,
meaning it could cut it again.
The downgrades will only add to pressure on European leaders
to sort out the region's debt crisis, with a real test to the
union coming this weekend as Greeks go to the polls. Moody's
also warned that, were Greece to exit the euro, further ratings
actions on European banks could well be needed.
The long-expected news had little immediate impact on
financial markets in Asia, with the euro holding firm around
$1.2616.
"Today's actions reflect Moody's view that Dutch banks will
face difficult operating conditions throughout 2012 and possibly
beyond," Moody's said in a statement.
The agency said there were heightened risks for creditors
amidst elevated uncertainty and downside risks to the economic
outlook and fragile investor confidence in Europe.
Moody's agency said it had cut the ratings by two notches to
Aa2 for Rabobank Nederland, to A2 for ING, to A2 for
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., and to Baa2 for LeasePlan
Corporation N.V..
The long-term debt and deposit ratings for SNS Bank N.V.
were downgraded by one notch to Baa2. The short-term
ratings for all the groups were unchanged.
Moody's said it had factored into the ratings an increased
risk of Greece leaving the euro area, but this was currently not
the central scenario.
"If a Greek exit became Moody's central scenario, further
rating actions on European banks could well be needed," it
added.
Moody's said the negative outlook for ING took into account
the bank's funding structure, which relies substantially on
wholesale funds and a significant amount of non-domestic
deposits.
Dutch bank and insurer ING received 10 billion euros in
state aid during the 2008 financial crisis.
It was subsequently forced to separate its banking and
insurance businesses and sell off various assets to meet
European Commission requirements for state aid. The disposal
could also help to raise money to repay state aid.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)