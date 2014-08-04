* Four in 10 European companies see coverage slashed
* Leaves room for others to do detailed research
* Gotham attack on Gowex latest high profile case
By Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Aug 4 As Europe's big investment banks
and brokerages scale back their research efforts, particularly
towards small and mid-sized companies, some hedge funds and
other specialist players spy an opportunity.
If the major players aren't ferreting out investment ideas
among Europe's thousands of non blue-chip companies, figuring
the effort is too costly and time-consuming at a time of
cutbacks and rationalisation, other participants see a chance to
capitalise on the resultant gap in the market.
The hope? That less analysis and information flow has left
the best investment ideas undiscovered, even in an era of data
overload via everything from specialist investor websites to
social media.
"If it's shrinking, that research is going to be replaced by
independent research firms and hedge funds, which are doing
their own deep dive and explicitly investing behind their
ideas," said Soren Aandahl, head of research at activist
investor Glaucus.
Data underlines the scale of research cutbacks among the big
banks.
Four in every 10 European stocks tracked by analysts have
seen a drop in coverage over the last two years, twice the
number of firms recording a rise, Thomson Reuters figures show.
And calculations by Reuters based on year-end statements
show Europe's 30 largest banks by stock market value cut staff
by 80,000 in 2013 alone - not all equity analysts of course but
certainly that category was far from immune.
This has led to fewer eyes looking at some of the 9,000
listed companies in Europe, especially those with a smaller
market capitalisation.
Some clients have noticed the difference.
"For many of the European mid-cap companies we cover, the
breadth, depth and quality of the sell-side research (from banks
and brokers) has declined," said Moni Sternbach, head of
European mid-cap investing at $6.5 billion hedge fund firm
Cheyne Capital.
LUCRATIVE IDEA
Yet finding the right investment idea among overlooked small
companies can still prove lucrative, as evidenced by events
around Spanish wireless networks provider Gowex, a
thinly analysed company whose shares fell 60 percent after a
firm called Gotham City Research issued a detailed report
questioning its accounts.
Gowex subsequently filed for bankruptcy.
Gotham City had said in its original report that it stood to
benefit from a drop in Gowex shares, presumably by taking a
"short" position by borrowing stock it then sold in the
expectation of being able to buy it back cheaper.
U.S.-based Gotham may also have been taking advantage of
Europe having been hit harder in equity research than other
regions, given a steep fall in commissions paid to banks by fund
managers and a subsequent focusing by banks on the large
companies that are more likely to offer them other business.
That same pressure on resources has also seen the quality of
research fall, some fund managers say, with some companies often
only covered by a brief note when they release their results.
But there can be risks in being too original.
Even if an investor discovers a great bet, the rest of the
market may be too slow to agree.
"Lower coverage means it may take longer for your expected
price action to crystallise and hence increase your risks and
carrying cost," said Aquico Wen, owner of fund firm Victoire,
referring to the cost of having money tied up in a position.
NOTHING NEW
In the case of Alent, a performance materials
company that was demerged in 2012 from Cookson, now renamed
Vesuvius, activist fund manager GO Investment Partners
advised the firm to split, expecting the market to applaud the
move, only for the firm's stock to drift sideways.
"There was no-one to take it up," said Steve Brown, chief
executive of GO. "These analysts carry on following Croda or
Elementis (other comparable companies) because they've done it
for the last 40 years, but none would take anything new on."
After finding a hidden gem or dog, funds hope a catalyst
such as an analyst earnings revision, an improvement in analyst
coverage levels or a change in the business - such as a
well-executed business plan or, in the case of Gowex an
admission of fraud - will trigger a strong move in the share
price.
One winner has been Cheyne Capital, whose stakes in Irish
firms UDG Healthcare and DCC surged when the
companies relisted in London, drawing more analyst coverage.
DCC Plc is now tracked by 10 analysts, up from just one at
the start of last year, and its shares have risen about 40
percent after it moved fully to the London Stock Exchange
in May 2013.
UDG has gained 50 percent after a similar move in October
2012 and a five-fold rise in analyst cover in two years.
Cheyne Capital's Sternbach is one of those convinced that
less bank-led equity research means room for those prepared to
do the legwork.
"The reduction in sell-side research provides opportunities
for active buy-side asset managers," Sternbach said.
"Particularly the fundamental bottom-up stock pickers with a
focus on meeting management teams and undertaking their own
research."
(Additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy and Patturaja
Murugaboopathy in Bangalore; Editing by David Holmes)