in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, boosted by lower
expenses related to litigations at a few large institutions, the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) said.
The industry's net income was $40.8 billion and more than
half of the 6,182 insured banks reported growth in earnings, the
banking regulator said on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1PVWDne)
Net interest income rose by 3.6 percent, while net operating
revenue increased 4 percent to $174.3 billion.
The FDIC-insured institutions recorded provisions for loan
and lease losses of $12 billion, up 45.5 percent, mostly due to
stress in the energy sector, the FDIC said.
"Many institutions are reaching for yield, given the
competition for borrowers and low interest rates, and there are
signs of growing credit risk, particularly among loans related
to energy and agriculture," Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the
FDIC, said in a statement.
Community banks, where revenue and loan growth were faster
than the rest of the industry, earned $5.1 billion, a rise of 4
percent.
The industry's annual net income for 2015 rose 7.5 percent
to $163.7 billion.
The FDIC's "problem list", which comprises U.S. commercial
banks that are considered financially unsound, shrank to a total
of 183 banks from 203, fewest since the third quarter of 2008.
