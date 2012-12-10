Dec 9 New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is
weighing up whether to make a bid for The Financial Times Group,
which includes the namesake paper and a half interest in The
Economist magazine, the New York Times reported, citing three
people close to the mayor.
Pearson Plc, the publisher of FT, is about to lose
two of its top executives, raising speculation the paper could
be up for sale.
Analysts value The Financial Times Group at about $1.2
billion, well within the reach of Bloomberg LP, which in 2011
had revenue of $7.6 billion, the paper said. ()
One media banker with knowledge of the company expects the
paper to be sold around early next year, the New York Times
said.
Factions within Bloomberg LP have argued that it would be
smarter to buy a digital property, pointing to the website
LinkedIn as an example.
Daniel Doctoroff, a confidant of Bloomberg and the chief
executive of the company, is said to be particularly skeptical
about the value of buying a newspaper, the paper said.
A spokesman for the mayor declined to comment to the New
York Times on his conversations about the Financial Times paper.
A spokesman for Mayor Bloomberg and Pearson Group could not
immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular
U.S. business hours.