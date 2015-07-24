TOKYO, July 24 Top executives at Nikkei Inc.
pledged on Friday to preserve the editorial independence of the
Financial Times after the Japanese media group's $1.3 billion
purchase of the British business newspaper, which has sometimes
been critical of its new owner.
"I would like to clearly state that we have complete faith
in their editor-in-chief and editorial direction, and that their
editorial independence will remain unchanged," Nikkei Chairman
Tsuneo Kita told a news conference on the deal, which has
stunned the media world.
The biggest acquisition by a Japanese media organisation
raises questions about how the new ownership might affect the
editorial direction of the FT, especially coverage of Japanese
companies in which Nikkei has enjoyed dominance for years.
Nikkei CEO Naotoshi Okada bristled at the suggestion that
its flagship business daily was a "mouthpiece" for corporate
Japan that had initially ignored, then soft-pedalled an
accounting scandal at Olympus Corp - a story the FT
broke.
"On the Olympus reporting, we may have been late, but that
doesn't mean we held back. We are not thinking of making the FT
do the same as us editorially," Okada said. "The FT makes its
pages according to the FT's editorial direction, we make our
pages according to our editorial direction."
In 2014 the FT, which already has editorial and business
tie-ups with the Nikkei, wrote critically about "Nikkei
previews" of Japanese corporate earnings, which it said were
systematic "apparent leaks" from companies to the newspaper.
Okada also said the Nikkei was not planning staff reductions
or mergers of the two papers' bureaus, although it could
consolidate bureaus in separate offices into single locations.
He said Nikkei would invest to support the FT's future growth.
Kita said FT parent Pearson PLC approached Nikkei
through an investment bank about five weeks ago and that he met
Pearson CEO John Fallon in London this week.
"Yesterday, Okada, I and (Fallon) held a conference call,
which lasted very long, and decided the price there," he said.
Asked about how long he has been a reader of the
salmon-coloured British paper, Kita said his English was not
good enough to read the FT completely or for pleasure, but that
he "glances" at the web version every day.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard and
