* GAO says FSOC still lacks tools to police systemic risk

* GAO faults FSOC for failing to keep detailed meeting transcripts

* FSOC says weighing changes to designation process

* Lawmakers slam FSOC; say FSOC needs to improve transparency (Adds more details from the hearing, comments from lawmakers, witnesses)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 A U.S. government watchdog on Wednesday slammed a post-crisis regulatory council created to spot emerging financial market risks, saying the group operates with little transparency and does not have all the tools to do its job.

In testimony to Congress, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) faulted the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) for failing to enact certain reforms that were recommended in a report issued two years ago.

"FSOC still lacks a comprehensive, systematic approach to identify emerging threats to financial stability," said GAO staffer A. Nicole Clowers, in testimony before a U.S. House of Representatives financial services panel.

"FSOC has taken steps to improve its communication with the public, but could do more to improve transparency and accountability," Clowers said, noting that the council still does not keep detailed transcripts of its closed-door meetings.

Transcribing the minutes, she said, "would provide a record ... for future decision-makers to go back and have a better understanding of the deliberations."

The FSOC, a panel of regulators chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and comprised of the top U.S. financial regulators, was created in 2010 to identify threats to financial stability. It has the power to designate large financial firms as "systemic" - a tag that carries greater oversight by the Fed.

So far, it has designated GE Capital and two insurers - American International Group and Prudential - as systemic. Recently, it proposed designating a third insurer, MetLife.

The FSOC has come under withering criticism from many lawmakers, policy experts and financial services insiders who argue it is secretive and makes designation decisions without doing enough study or outreach to the companies in its sights.

Critics are also upset because regulators have not yet written rules that spell out what new regulations will apply to designated firms, leaving companies in limbo.

The perceived lack of transparency has upset both Democrats and Republicans, leading many to write letters or propose legislation requiring FSOC to make changes.

Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said she sent a letter to Lew requesting "common sense" changes, such as giving companies more advanced warning if they are being considered for designation.

New Jersey Republican Scott Garrett, a frequent critic, accused the FSOC of ignoring bipartisan calls for reforms. "Rarely... have I seen a regulatory body that is so defiant of the demands of bipartisan Congress," he said.

Patrick Pinschmidt, the FSOC's deputy assistant secretary, defended its practices. He said it recently updated its transparency policy to give the public more insight on its meetings and said it provides companies lengthy documents outlining why they face designation before a decision is made.

He added that the FSOC plans to consider additional reforms to its designation process "in the coming months," but did not provide details.

Lawmakers on Wednesday also pressed him on why the FSOC does not keep detailed transcripts of its closed-door sessions.

Many contrasted it with the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee, which meets in private to discuss confidential market-moving monetary policy and releases transcripts on a five-year delay.

"The nature of the council meetings involves generally highly sensitive confidential company information, broader industry information," Pinschmidt said.

"So do the (FOMC meetings)," quipped Washington Democrat Denny Heck. "They keep transcripts that they retain for a period of time. Why don't you keep transcripts?"

"The practice has been to have the official minutes serve as the record for the council," Pinschmidt responded.

Wednesday's hearing also included criticism from the GAO that the FSOC's process for identifying risks is not forward-looking.

While a specialized committee created by the FSOC routinely collects information from other regulators, it is not yet identifying risks on the horizon or prioritizing them, Clowers said.

"What happens in that committee (is) each member brings ideas and those ideas bubble up. What we are looking for is a comprehensive systematic approach or a common set of indicators," she said.

"(This) set of indicators would be forward-looking risk focused and it would be less dependent on who shows up to a meeting," she added. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey and Dan Grebler)