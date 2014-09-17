* GAO says FSOC still lacks tools to police systemic risk
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 A U.S. government watchdog
on Wednesday slammed a post-crisis regulatory council created to
spot emerging financial market risks, saying the group operates
with little transparency and does not have all the tools to do
its job.
In testimony to Congress, the Government Accountability
Office (GAO) faulted the Financial Stability Oversight Council
(FSOC) for failing to enact certain reforms that were
recommended in a report issued two years ago.
"FSOC still lacks a comprehensive, systematic approach to
identify emerging threats to financial stability," said GAO
staffer A. Nicole Clowers, in testimony before a U.S. House of
Representatives financial services panel.
"FSOC has taken steps to improve its communication with the
public, but could do more to improve transparency and
accountability," Clowers said, noting that the council still
does not keep detailed transcripts of its closed-door meetings.
Transcribing the minutes, she said, "would provide a record
... for future decision-makers to go back and have a better
understanding of the deliberations."
The FSOC, a panel of regulators chaired by Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew and comprised of the top U.S. financial
regulators, was created in 2010 to identify threats to financial
stability. It has the power to designate large financial firms
as "systemic" - a tag that carries greater oversight by the Fed.
So far, it has designated GE Capital and two insurers
- American International Group and Prudential -
as systemic. Recently, it proposed designating a third insurer,
MetLife.
The FSOC has come under withering criticism from many
lawmakers, policy experts and financial services insiders who
argue it is secretive and makes designation decisions without
doing enough study or outreach to the companies in its sights.
Critics are also upset because regulators have not yet
written rules that spell out what new regulations will apply to
designated firms, leaving companies in limbo.
The perceived lack of transparency has upset both Democrats
and Republicans, leading many to write letters or propose
legislation requiring FSOC to make changes.
Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said she sent a
letter to Lew requesting "common sense" changes, such as giving
companies more advanced warning if they are being considered for
designation.
New Jersey Republican Scott Garrett, a frequent critic,
accused the FSOC of ignoring bipartisan calls for reforms.
"Rarely... have I seen a regulatory body that is so defiant of
the demands of bipartisan Congress," he said.
Patrick Pinschmidt, the FSOC's deputy assistant secretary,
defended its practices. He said it recently updated its
transparency policy to give the public more insight on its
meetings and said it provides companies lengthy documents
outlining why they face designation before a decision is made.
He added that the FSOC plans to consider additional reforms
to its designation process "in the coming months," but did not
provide details.
Lawmakers on Wednesday also pressed him on why the FSOC does
not keep detailed transcripts of its closed-door sessions.
Many contrasted it with the Federal Reserve's Federal Open
Market Committee, which meets in private to discuss confidential
market-moving monetary policy and releases transcripts on a
five-year delay.
"The nature of the council meetings involves generally
highly sensitive confidential company information, broader
industry information," Pinschmidt said.
"So do the (FOMC meetings)," quipped Washington Democrat
Denny Heck. "They keep transcripts that they retain for a period
of time. Why don't you keep transcripts?"
"The practice has been to have the official minutes serve as
the record for the council," Pinschmidt responded.
Wednesday's hearing also included criticism from the GAO
that the FSOC's process for identifying risks is not
forward-looking.
While a specialized committee created by the FSOC routinely
collects information from other regulators, it is not yet
identifying risks on the horizon or prioritizing them, Clowers
said.
"What happens in that committee (is) each member brings
ideas and those ideas bubble up. What we are looking for is a
comprehensive systematic approach or a common set of
indicators," she said.
"(This) set of indicators would be forward-looking risk
focused and it would be less dependent on who shows up to a
meeting," she added.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey and Dan
Grebler)