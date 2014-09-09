BRIEF-Travelers sees higher Q1 loss reserves on discount rate change
* Expects to record increase to prior year loss reserves of approximately $62 million pre-tax in Q1 2017 operating results
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo said Tuesday he believes the regulator can in some cases tailor capital rules for insurance products offered by large firms that have been designated "systemically important."
"There are insurance products that do not resemble existing bank products, and so in some cases we can - and we're already planning to - assign different risk weights to those based upon our assessment of the actual risk associated with those assets," Tarullo said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.
Insurance companies have argued that they should not face bank-style capital requirements, but the Fed has said it has few legal options to adjust the rules without new action by Congress. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Nektar Therapeutics says NKTR-181, an opioid analgesic, meets primary and secondary endpoints in phase 3 summit-07 study in chronic pain
March 20 Eli Lilly and Co said a combination of its experimental breast cancer drug and another widely used treatment slowed disease progression in a key study in patients who had relapsed or did not derive enough benefit from anti-estrogen therapy.