BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Finans Finansal Kiralama :
* FY 2014 operating income of 133,115,000 lira ($54.49 million) versus 103,090,000 lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 48,032,000 lira versus 41,545,000 lira year ago
* FY 2014 EPS of 0.42 lira versus 0.36 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4430 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo aims to kick off a 7 billion reais ($2.26 billion) programme of privatizations and concessions this year with the sale of tourism and events company Sao Paulo Turismo SA , Mayor Joao Doria said.
April 5 BNP Paribas SA said Wednesday it has sold its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.