* NBG failed European Central Bank stress test

* Finansbank deal had been expected to raise $275 mln (Recasts, adds quotes, changes dateline)

By George Georgiopoulos and Freya Berry

ATHENS/LONDON, March 20 National Bank of Greece (NBG) postponed a share offering for Turkish unit Finansbank on Friday, as valuation concerns sidelined a $275 million deal seen as critical for Greece's top lender to meet European regulations.

Under a restructuring plan approved by European regulators, NBG needs to sell 40 percent of its stake in Finansbank, a rare bright spot as NBG has been shredded by Greece's debt crisis and recession. In October NBG failed a stress test by the European Central Bank.

Finansbank, which is 99 percent owned by NBG, helped its parent to report a third-quarter profit last year, contributing more than 100 million euros ($108 million) to group earnings.

Although small, Finansbank has succeeded in a market largely inhospitable to foreign banks by focusing on lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

NBG had hoped that would translate into a robust premium.

"The postponement is a matter of valuation," a senior source at NBG majority shareholder the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund told Reuters, adding that it was NBG's management that opposed the sale at this time.

Finansbank is trading just below the value of its assets, according to Thomson Reuters data, while its rivals are trading at an average of 1.5 times book value.

"It's just valuation," said another source familiar with the deal. "The market wants 0.8 times book value, but the sellers wants to wait until they can get book value."

Finansbank and NBG said this month that they were planning a share sale by April, involving the issue of new Finansbank shares and NBG selling part of its stake. The deal would see NBG's holding drop to 73 percent, with the remaining 13 percent to be sold by year-end.

A statement from the Turkish lender said that the sale could still be held in the first half of this year. It said last year that the deal would be worth 715 million lira ($275 million).

Turkish bank stocks have had a lacklustre year so far, given concerns about flagging economic growth and a currency that has fallen by about 10 percent.

Turkish politics have also unnerved investors.

Regulators last month took control of Islamic lender Bank Asya, which has suffered tumbling profit and capital since becoming caught up in a feud between President Tayyip Erdogan and United States-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers founded the bank.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has warned that actions against Bank Asya show the "potential for political risk, or the perception of it, to directly or indirectly spill over into the financial system". ($1 = 2.5889 lira) ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Goodman)