ISTANBUL Nov 28 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, obtained a syndicated loan worth $167 million dollar and 264.5 million euros ($359 million) to finance foreign trade, the company said on Thursday.

The lender said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the loan would carry a cost of LIBOR/EURIBOR+1. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)