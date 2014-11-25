ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkey's Finansbank, owned by National Bank of Greece, said on Tuesday it secured a syndicated loan in two tranches of $397 million and 356 million euro ($442.6 million).

The loans will be used to finance foreign trade and has a maturity of 1 year, said the statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

($1 = 0.8043 euro) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)