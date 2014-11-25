BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia says unit entered into LP agreement
* Huayou Investment, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into LP agreement with other partners
ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkey's Finansbank, owned by National Bank of Greece, said on Tuesday it secured a syndicated loan in two tranches of $397 million and 356 million euro ($442.6 million).
The loans will be used to finance foreign trade and has a maturity of 1 year, said the statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.
* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of bank RMB7.94 billion versus RMB7.22 billion