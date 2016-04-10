DUBAI, April 10 Qatar National Bank
(QNB) has received the approval of Qatar's central bank and
Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency to acquire
Turkey's Finansbank, the Gulf Arab region's largest
lender said on Sunday.
In December, QNB said it had agreed to buy Finansbank from
National Bank of Greece for 2.7 billion euros ($3.08 billion).
The share transfer to QNB will take place once remaining
regulatory approvals were received, it said in Sunday's
statement. QNB will make a further public announcement once that
process had been completed, it added.
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
