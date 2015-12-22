(Repeats to more subscribers)
DUBAI Dec 22 Qatar National Bank, the
Gulf Arab region's largest bank, said on Tuesday it had reached
an agreement with National Bank of Greece to acquire
its entire 99.81 percent stake in Turkey's Finansbank
for 2.7 billion euros ($2.95 billion).
The closing of the transaction had been approved by the
board of directors of both banks and the General Council of the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, QNB said in a statement.
The closing of the transaction, which was subject to
regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, was
expected to be completed in the first half of 2016, it said.
($1 = 0.9162 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Sami Aboudi)