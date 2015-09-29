ISTANBUL, Sept 29 Turkey's Finansbank
confirmed on Tuesday that parent company National Bank of Greece
is considering ways to meet any potential capital
shortfall, but added that no other decisions have yet been made.
Greek media reported on Monday that NBG was considering
shedding all of its 99 percent stake in Finansbank, as part of a
business plan it aims to submit to the European Union's
competition authority.
A source at Greece's biggest lender told Reuters on Monday
the bank was considering ways to meet any potential shortfall
but had not finalised plans.
