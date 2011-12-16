ISTANBUL Dec 16 Turkish lender Finansbank said on Friday media reports that its Greek owner NBG will sell a 49 percent stake in the bank did not reflect the truth.

NBG made the denial in a statement to Finansbank, the Turkish lender said in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Finansbank shares were 9.14 percent higher at 4.42 lira at 1424 GMT, off a high of 4.48 lira. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)