Oct 26 Finansbank AS on Thursday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FINANSBANK AS AMT $350 MLN COUPON 5.15 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.025 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 456.4 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A