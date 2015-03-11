BRIEF-ITC Corp announces management changes
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
ISTANBUL, March 11 Finansbank, the Turkish lender owned by National Bank of Greece, said on Wednesday it planned to complete its secondary public offering at the start of April 2015, depending on market conditions and approval from authorities.
In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Finansbank said NBG's stake will be 73 percent after the offering. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe