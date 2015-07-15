ISTANBUL, July 15 Turkey's Capital Markets Board
said the request of Turkey's Finansbank, a unit of
National Bank of Greece (NBG), for approval of a share
offering had been withdrawn.
The move, announced in the board's weekly bulletin, came
after brokerage Finans Invest said the offering was planned to
be held at a later date when market conditions were more
appropriate.
NBG postponed the Finansbank share offering in March as
valuation concerns sidelined a $275 million deal seen as
critical for Greece's top lender to meet European regulations.
Under a restructuring plan approved by European regulators,
NBG needed to sell 40 percent of its stake in Finansbank, a rare
bright spot as NBG was hit by Greece's debt crisis and
recession.
Finansbank, 99 percent owned by NBG, helped its parent to
report a third-quarter profit last year, contributing more than
100 million euros ($108 million) to group earnings.
