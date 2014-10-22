BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkey's Finansbank, which is owned by National Bank of Greece, said on Wednesday it had decided to raise its issued capital by 25.2 percent to 3.55 billion lira ($1.58 billion) through a secondary public offering (SPO).
The bank said last month it had begun work on a possible SPO. (1 US dollar = 2.2440 Turkish lira) (Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )