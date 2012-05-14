UPDATE 2-Greece, lenders agree to work out new reforms to unblock aid
* Once reforms agreed, IMF to make new debt sustainability report
ISTANBUL May 14 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Monday its profit fell 30 percent to 206.3 million lira ($115.6 million) in the first quarter.
Finansbank's net interest revenues increased in the first quarter to 627.1 million lira from 563.7 million lira in the same period.
The bank posted a trading loss in the first quarter of 116 million lira versus a trading profit of 77 million in the first quarter of 2011.
($1 = 1.7850 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Update on preliminary non-binding proposal to the Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
