ISTANBUL, July 12 U.S. insurer Cigna Corp has signed a deal to buy a 51 percent stake in Finansbank's wholly owned insurance unit Finans Emeklilik for 85 million euros ($104 million), Finansbank said in a statement on Thursday.

Finansbank, owned by National Bank of Greece, said it will retain the remaining 49 percent in the company. (Writing by Daren Butler)