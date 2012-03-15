Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
ISTANBUL, March 15 France's Axa, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and Dutch Aegon are interested in buying Finans Emeklilik, the insurance unit of the Turkish lender Finansbank owned by National Bank of Greece, two sources close to the process told Reuters.
Finans Emeklilik has hired Bank of America and UBS to manage the possible sale of its pension fund manager and life insurance unit, sources said.
Finansbank said on Oct. 13 that it had mandated the board to evaluate strategic options for a stake sale in Finans Emeklilik. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT