Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Förändringar i insynspersoners aktieinnehav enligt Finansinspektionens lista publicerad på fredagen:
-- Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) Stephan Kuhn
Affärsområdeschef 2011-10-26 +3.570 A-aktier
Detta är ett utdrag ur Finansinspektionens insynslista publicerad på fredagen. För komplett lista se: insynsok.fi.se/ (Av Bjorn Rundstrom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.