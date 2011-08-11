* Banco de Credito preparing plan to confront new crisis

* Securing liquidity, could restrict credit

* "Too early to tell" on Humala government

By Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, Aug 11 Banco de Credito, Peru's largest financial holding company, is preparing a more conservative executive plan in case the global economy slides back into recession, Chief Executive Walter Bayly said on Thursday.

Global markets have been volatile this week on concerns over the world's largest economy. Standard & Poor's downgraded the long-term credit rating of the United States on Friday, spurring a global markets sell-off on Monday, when stocks plunged 7 percent in Peru.

Bayly said Banco de Credito (BAP.N) was securing liquidity to make sure it would be adequately provisioned in case of a new global recession. The bank could take additional measures, like restricting credit growth, he said.

The company still expects its loan growth to expand by 18 percent this year, or three times Peru's expected GDP growth.

"We always have one eye on growth and the other on the negative scenario," he said.

Peru's economy, which has been one of the world's fastest growing, could see fewer inflows from foreign investors and lower prices for base metals it exports if developed economies do not resolve their debt issues and start growing again.

"The government would have to apply counter-cyclical policies like they did during the previous crisis, Bayly said, "but this is the scenario that no one wants."

President Ollanta Humala took office on July 28 and appointed an economic team. Businesses are still waiting for policy proposals from the president, who has been unusually quiet in past weeks, to see how he will govern.

"We are extremely confident and relieved by the people leading the central bank and the finance ministry," Bayly said.

"At the end of day we will have to see the whole package and the actions that will be taken. It is still too early to tell," he added.

Finance Minister Miguel Castilla said earlier this week that economic growth would moderate this year but that it was too soon to consider an economic stimulus plan to shield the country from a potential global crisis. [ID:nN1E77810D]

Central Bank President Julio Velarde, who Humala reappointed, is credited with helping Peru weather the 2008 global financial crisis better than some of its Latin American neighbors.

Consulted about monetary policy, Bayly said it would be "premature" for the central bank to lower interest rates to stimulate growth. The bank was expected to hold the benchmark steady for the third month at 4.25 percent later on Thursday.

Bayly said that faced with slower economic growth, the government's most important job would be to work to secure investment.

"Peru will have to aggressively court foreign investment and we hope the government is up to the task," he said. (Additional reporting and writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Carol Bishopric)