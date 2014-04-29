BRIEF-Neoglory Prosperity's unit wins land auction for 321.2 mln yuan in Zhejiang
* Says unit wins land auction for 321.2 million yuan ($46.60 million) in Zhejiang province
(Corrects headline to say M&A talks, not buyout talks may impact share price)
April 29 Finbond Group Ltd :
* Negotiations regarding a potential acquisition that if concluded, could have a material effect on price of Finbond's shares
* Shareholders are therefore advised to exercise caution in dealing with shares of Finbond until such time that a further announcement is made. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, March 21 Kenya will start selling a mobile-phone based government bond this week, the Treasury said on Tuesday, the culmination of a lengthy plan to tap a new pool of investors into government securities.
BERLIN, March 21 Greece will not last in the eurozone in the long run and officials working on a review of its bailout package should prepare for such a possibility, a senior member of the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said.