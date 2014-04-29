(Corrects headline to say M&A talks, not buyout talks may impact share price)

April 29 Finbond Group Ltd :

* Negotiations regarding a potential acquisition that if concluded, could have a material effect on price of Finbond's shares

* Shareholders are therefore advised to exercise caution in dealing with shares of Finbond until such time that a further announcement is made.