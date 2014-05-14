May 14 (Reuters) -
* Finbond group ltd - acquisition of african unity
holdings
* Finbond group ltd - has entered into a binding
agreement with psg private equity proprietary limited ("psgpe");
rumiclox proprietary limited ("thembeka"),(jointly "psg
consortium") hn lombard familie trust ("lombard trust") and with
african unity development trust ("audt")
* Finbond group ltd - deal to acquire 660 ordinary
shares that amounts to 66% of outstanding ordinary share capital
of aic holding company proprietary limited
* Finbond group - african unity holdings will issue finbond
660 new ordinary shares, amounting to 66% of issued share
capital of african unity holdings, for a subscription price of
r141 900 000 payable in cash upon meeting all conditions
precedent to transaction being fulfilled
* Finbond group ltd - finbond will purchase a
further 40 ordinary shares, that amounts to 4% of outstanding
ordinary share capital of african unity holdings, from lombard
trust and audt for an amount of r 11 080 000
* Finbond group ltd - effective date of both
transactions is 1 june 2014
